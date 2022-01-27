Government documents uncovered appear to reveal origin of SARS CoV2 virus

Julie Reeder

Publisher

Well, now we know. All the rush, the unanswered questions, the fear, while hundreds of thousands of people with adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines and thousands of deaths are all but ignored, according to numerous published reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Even young people who did their patriotic part in the trials and are now damaged for life have been pushed aside and forgotten by the drug companies they volunteered to give their bodies to.

This is the first time in recent history that I can remember where a push for compliance, including the censoring of the experts, scientists, virologists, front-line doctors and anything related to available and inexpensive treatment, is being forced upon us.

People who are critical thinkers and have questions, people who value informed consent, people who are careful about what goes into their body are criticized for questioning authority and not doing their part for society. They are now discriminated against. They are the “Others.”

Last month, The Intercept, a left-leaning news agency, uncovered documents that Dr. Anthony Fauci, EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak and their National Institutes of Health and EcoHealth cohorts were concerned that the Wuhan lab leak theory was going to get out. They were also concerned that the fact that they had something to do with the work on gain-of-function experimental virus work in Wuhan and in labs in the U.S. would become public knowledge.

But now Project Veritas has uncovered documents that appear to confirm The Intercept’s findings.

Project Veritas released the documents, reported to be in a secret file and apparently leaked to them from the government Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, which included a wealth of information.

Included in those documents are the actual proposals from EcoHealth Alliance where they outline a plan and ask for funding from DARPA. Almost everything you need to know is there, but there’s more when you read what DARPA’s response was. They rejected the project because it was too dangerous.

However, after all the speculation as to where the COVID-19 virus came from, the crazy mandates with the experimental shots, etc., U.S. Marine Corps Major Joseph Murphy, The Commandant of the Marine Corps Fellows, DARPA wrote a memo to the Department of Defense Inspector General outlining what he knew about the virus and from where it came.

“SARS-COV2 is an American-created recombinant bat vaccine, or its precursor virus,” Murphy wrote. “It was created by an EcoHealth Alliance program at the Wuhan INstitute of VIrology (WIV), as suggested by the reporting surrounding the lab leak hypothesis. The details of this program have been concealed since the pandemic began. These details can be found in the EcoHealth AllianceAlliance proposal response to the DARPA PREEMPT program Broad Agency Announcement (BAA)HR00118S0017, dated March 2018, a document not yet publicly disclosed.

“The contents of the proposed program are detailed,” he explained. “Daszak lays out step-by-step what the organization intended to do by phase and by location. The primary scientists involved, their roles and their institutions are indicated. The funding plan for the WIV work is its own document. The reasons why nonpharmaceutical interventions like masks and medical countermeasures like the mRNA vaccines do not work well can be extrapolated from the details. The reasons why the early treatment protocols work as curatives are apparent.

An independent review of the documents by Valley News showed both Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine were included in the cost effective treatments for COVID-19.

“SARS-CoV-2’s form as it emerged is likely as a precursor, deliberately virulent, humanized recombinant SARSr-CoV that was to be reverse engineered into a live attenuated SARSr-CoV bat vaccine,” Murphy wrote.

I have included the link to this original document below. It’s the last link at the bottom.

The “Trusted News Initiative” is also talked about in the released documents by DARPA. This group was created to control the messaging, apparently in the UK. I’m just learning about this organization and will have more next week on it.

Julie Reeder can be reached by email at [email protected]

Read the documents from Project Veritas:

Rejection Of Defuse Project Proposal

Executive Summary: Defuse

Project Defuse Full Proposal

Broad Agency Announcement Preventing Emerging Pathogenic Threats (PREEMPT)

U.S. Marine Corps Major Joseph Murphy's Report to Inspector General of DoD