Re: 'It cleans below the gum line' [Village News, Letter, 01/20/22]

With all the horrible headline issues and topics to have an opinion about, Mr. Terrell chose to ignore the brilliant letters written by Max Myers and Dave Maynard to do a fluff piece that belongs in the Health & Beauty section if our newspaper had one. He stated, "Nothing worthy of my rebuttal." It's really hard to rebut the truth when the left lies, twists and manipulates like they always do with every issue.

While the water flosser is a remake of the water pic and is a wonderful tool to keep your teeth healthy, I wonder how people will afford to buy one when they can't keep gas in their cars to go to work? How can they afford this luxury when they can't afford food, rent that continues to climb (if they can find a home to rent), and so many other necessities. Maybe the government should send one to every household because people won't be able to afford the dentist. If you can afford this water flosser JT then to be equitable I think you should donate a few to the less fortunate so they can have one, and it needs to go to a person of color first!

Maybe you should do a part 3 of the Independent Contractor getting a third job to support the huge inflation we are seeing now. Maybe in addition to a sign on bonus to join the military they could do a give-away of this water flosser to go fight a useless repeat of an Afghanistan war in Russia to defend the Ukrainian border when the idiots on the left won't even defend our borders!

I could go on and on, but its time to go brush my teeth and use my waterpik that I paid probably $90 for several years ago. Glad I bought it then because now I couldn't afford it when it is over $100 just to fill my gas tank!

Shanika Benson