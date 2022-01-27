Fallbrook Youth Rugby season begins

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Youth Rugby had their opening weekend of matches at Potter Jr. High, Jan. 8. FYR fielded teams for U8 (under eight year olds), U10 (eight and nine year olds), U12 (10 and 11 year olds) and U14 (12 and 13 year olds.) Each team has local coaches who volunteer their time to mold each group into a team and to pass on the knowledge of how to play the...