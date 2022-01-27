Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Loss to Saints provides Warriors with boys rugby experience

 
Last updated 1/28/2022 at 12:15pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School boys rugby club coach Sierra Arteaga attributed the Warriors’ 38-0 home loss Jan. 22 against St. Augustine to the Saints’ superior experience, so the 70 minutes of experience Fallbrook’s players gained in the game is expected to be of benefit to the Warriors.

“Our boys, they played tough the entire game,” Arteaga said. “It’s a really good experience to have a game like that.”

St. Augustine scored 19 points in each half. “It was a tough defeat,” Arteaga said.

“I think experience played the biggest role,” Arteaga...



