Village News

Vikings third at Cottonwood Flag Football Tournament

 
Last updated 1/28/2022



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Vallecitos Elementary School placed third in the Jan. 20 Cottonwood Flag Football Tournament.

The Vikings won two games and lost two in the tournament which was hosted by Cottonwood Elementary School of Aguana but played at Hamilton High School in Anza since Cottonwood doesn’t have its own field.

“I’m happy,” said Vallecitos coach Ray Hanbeck. “We were competitive and we placed, which is something we’ve never done before. The boys have never placed in flag football before.”

Although Vallecitos placed third in the boys competition, the Vik...



