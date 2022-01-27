Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Warriors stay competitive against strong girls water polo opponents

 
Last updated 1/28/2022 at 12:15pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School has not had an easy girls water polo schedule this season, so a 19-12 loss Jan. 18 at Poway gave the Warriors a Palomar League record of 0-3 while a non-league 17-7 defeat Jan. 20 against La Costa Canyon at the Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA in Encinitas left Fallbrook with a 4-8 overall record.

“They’re learning and there was no quit or give up in any of them,” said Fallbrook coach Sean Redmond.

“They are improving and they’re starting to play much better as a group,” Redmond said. “The record doesn’t show it.”

An 18-8 l...



