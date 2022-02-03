Community to choose people's choice award in inaugural art competitions

FALLBROOK – The community is invited to visit the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office to view the inaugural art competition “CELEBRATE!” and vote for their favorite artwork in each category: 2-Dimensional, 3-Dimensional and Photography. Also, featured will be the “Bee Happy” Junior Art Competition for grades Pre Kindergarten through eighth grade. The sponsor for both competitions is Fallbrook Propane Gas Company.

Visitors to the chamber can vote until Thursday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The chamber is located at 111 South Main Avenue. The winners will be announced and awards presented at a reception inside the chamber office, Sunday, Feb. 20.

For more information, contact event coordinator Anita Kimzey at 714-222-2462 or [email protected]

Submitted by Anita Kimzey