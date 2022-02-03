Fallbrook Girls Rugby goes Ivy League

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Girls Rugby Club continues to find success on and off the field. The 2022 rugby class has two of its members with commitments to the Ivy League ranks, one to Harvard University and one to Dartmouth College. The girls program continues to be a catalyst for extending the rugby experience, and a means to pursue higher education.

Tiahna Padilla has committed to Harvard with a major in engineering. The captain of the girls high school rugby team, she has been a part of Fallbrook rugby for six years. With many opportunities to play college rugby at the highest levels, when asked why she picked Harvard, Padilla replied, "I've worked just as hard in the classroom as I have on the pitch, and I wanted to continue to challenge myself on and off the field. In addition, the engineering program is amazing and it was a good fit."

The Fallbrook Girls Rugby team celebrates and supports its two teammates and their commitment to the Ivy League, Harvard and Dartmouth.

Jordan Duncan, Padilla's co-captain and best friend, has also chosen to join the Ivy League ranks as she recently committed to Dartmouth University. Duncan's six years of experience have positioned her to join the 2021 National Intercollegiate Rugby Association champions. When she was asked about joining the team with its recent success, she replied, "I'm thrilled about the opportunity to learn and play with the talent that Dartmouth players have and feel blessed for this opportunity." Duncan's sister, a Fallbrook and Central Washington alum, said she is excited about her sister's choice and feels Dartmouth is a good fit for her.

As these two seniors and best friends take the pitch as teammates for their final year, it is bittersweet knowing this is their final year together and that both will soon be playing for different squads and against each other in the future. However, they are both their biggest fans and said they are excited to see each other across the pitch. But for now, it is 2022 and the co-captains are focused on recruitment of new junior high and high school players to join the club and are set on leading their squads and passing on the Fallbrook rugby values to their rugby sisters.

For more information about joining, contact the club at [email protected]

Submitted by Fallbrook Girls Rugby Club.