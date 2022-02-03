Holy Spirit Prayer & Healing Ministry announces open house

FALLBROOK – The Holy Spirit Prayer & Healing Ministry will hold an open house, Saturday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This team is available to pray, free of cost, for anyone who is suffering physically, emotionally, mentally or spiritually.

The healing rooms, located at 300 N. Brandon, Suite 22, Fallbrook, are an accepting, loving, safe and confidential environment where anyone, Christian or not, can come and receive private prayer from a team of trained Christians who are called for this purpose.

With the open house there will be a tour, refreshments and a time for questions and answers. For those who are not able or comfortable receiving prayer in person at this time, they may message the team from fallbrookhealingprayers.org and a team member will contact them. The team is inviting everyone to come on out on the 12th and experience hope in an uncertain world.

Submitted by The Holy Spirit Prayer & Healing Ministry.