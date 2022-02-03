Using city directories to find ancestors

TEMECULA – The Temecula Valley Genealogical Society has a treat in store for those interested in genealogy. The Monday, Feb. 14 meeting will feature Jean Wilcox Hibben, national speaker, author, storyteller, and genealogist. The topic of her presentation is "City Directories: More than Address Books."

Her presentation is a methodology lecture which will show how to use various techniques to locate ancestors in city directories. This information will be useful, additionally, for utilizing the 1950 U.S. Census and its enumerator districts; the 1950 census will be available April 1.

The monthly meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in Community Room B of the Ronald

H. Roberts Temecula Public Library, 30600 Pauba Rd, Temecula. Guests are always welcome. For those who prefer to attend from the comfort of their own home, Zoom is available for this hybrid meeting.

In addition to a monthly meeting program and newsletter covering a wide variety

of information related to genealogy and family history research, the TVGS offers

monthly special interest classes on such topics as understanding and using one’s DNA results, genealogy research practices for beginners, and inspiration for writing family history as stories for current and future generations. For more information about TVGS and the many resources it provides visit tvgs,net.

Submitted by Temecula Valley Genealogical Society.