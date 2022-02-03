Women to hear about tea parties and birds

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Women's Connection invites all women to attend an informational brunch in the ballroom of the Beverly Mansion at Grand Tradition Estates and Gardens, Friday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to noon; doors will open at 9:15 a.m. for shopping with local Fallbrook vendors selling custom handmade birdhouses and vintage tea-cup & saucer bird feeders.

Tea cup and saucer bird feeders will be available at the Women's Connection Brunch.

Program speaker Linda Carter, retired in 2013 from American Airlines as an air hostess, will share her story of how she became interested in becoming a tea hostess after cruising down the Yangtze River in China. Carter loves to throw tea parties for both children and adults. She will share how to make the perfect cup of tea. Carter said, "A tea party experience can be both beneficial to your health and memorable."

Inspirational speaker April Albrecht, a real lover of birds, will tell her story of what it's like to be "Free as a Bird." The cost per ticket is $25, cash or check, which includes brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way. Free child care is provided with reservations. To make a reservation, call 760-723-3633 or email [email protected]

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.