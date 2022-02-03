Newcomers' program to be about recycling

On a joint group hike through Wilderness Gardens County Preserve are Newcomer and Encore members, from left, Joyce Tropel, Rhonda Varley, Linda Rosensteel, Marcia Stewart, Pat Daum, Bertha Duncan and Pat Bodi. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – After enjoying several months of in-person gatherings, events, and activities, the recent rise in COVID has driven the Fallbrook Newcomers Clubto to change course temporarily and become creative in order to dance with the changing tides of this pandemic.

Newcomer and Encore club members explore the Wilderness Gardens County Preserve, southeast of Pala. Village News/Courtesy photo

Out of an abundance of caution, indoor activities were postponed or held over Zoom in January, but the club continued to get together for outdoor activities. As infection rates drop, the club plans to pick right back up where it left off. Meanwhile, check http://www.fallbrooknewcomers.com for updates, a list of activities or for information about becoming a member.

The Feb. 10 Social Meeting guest speaker is a representative from EDCO. She will discuss all the recycling opportunities in this area including proper items for recycling. She will focus on the upcoming required separation of composting materials to comply with California State Senate Bill 1383.

To learn more about Fallbrook Newcomers, join, or attend a meeting, email [email protected] Membership is open to those residing in Fallbrook, Rainbow or Deluz for three years or less, and also those residing longer, but had work or other commitments prevent them joining sooner.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Newcomers Club.