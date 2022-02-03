FPUD approves vactor truck rental agreement with RMWD

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Public Utility District board approved a rental agreement which will allow the Rainbow Municipal Water District to use one of FPUD’s vactor sewer flushing trucks.

A 5-0 vote Jan. 24 approved the agreement in which Rainbow will initially pay FPUD $100 per hour for the use of the vactor truck.The rate will be adjusted annually based on the Engineering News Record Construction Cost Index.

“This is allowing them to share ours,” said FPUD General Manager Jack Bebee. “If we can utilize it to cover some of those costs that’s good.”

Rainbow lost its vactor truck due to California Air Resources Board regulations. FPUD has two vactor trucks to minimize delays in sewer maintenance.

“This is a great shared use of that second vactor truck,” Bebee said.

In 2018, FPUD approved an agreement with the Valley Center Municipal Water District which provides the Valley Center district with vactor truck services including but not limited to grit removal and lift station maintenance. The Valley Center district has a relatively new sewer collections system so that district does not need its own vactor truck and can contract out for monthly maintenance. FPUD's older collection system requires more frequent use of a vactor truck.

Rainbow must notify FPUD staff at least three days in advance that the vactor truck will need to be rented, and any FPUD needs for that truck will supersede the Rainbow request.

Only specific Rainbow staff members who have been trained by FPUD staff members can operate the vactor truck equipment. “They have to be certified by us and trained by us,” Bebee said.

FPUD will ensure that the vactor truck has a full fuel tank before providing it to Rainbow, and Rainbow will return the equipment with a full fuel tank. Rainbow will also complete an inspection report with a member of the FPUD staff both before and after use of the equipment. The equipment must be returned empty and clean of dirt and debris, including the inside cab. Only FPUD staff or a repair shop authorized by FPUD shall undertake repairs or parts replacement on the truck. During the rental period, the equipment shall remain within Rainbow boundaries at all times.

The $100 per hour rate is based on California Department of Transportation rates for vactor trucks. The rate equates to a rental amount of approximately $800 per day.

“I just like the cooperation,” said FPUD board member Jennifer DeMeo.