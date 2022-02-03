Pala Casino offers free Covid testing

Pala Casino Spa Resort offers free COVID-19 testing on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort is offering free COVID-19 testing for Pala Team members, as well as the general public. All tests are administered at the testing facility located adjacent to the Pala RV Resort. The testing facility is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. each day.

Appointments are not needed, but re-registration is required. Pre-registration can be completed at bit.ly/FreeCovidTestPala.

Results are available within four business days. All information is confidential. For more information about COVID-19 testing, call 760-292-6111.

Pala Casino is committed to following the guidelines and recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control for businesses. For a full list of the property updates and safety protocols at Pala Casino, visit http://www.palacasino.com.

Submitted by Pala Casino Spa Resort.