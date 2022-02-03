Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pala Casino offers free Covid testing

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/3/2022 at 2:55pm

Pala Casino Spa Resort offers free COVID-19 testing on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort is offering free COVID-19 testing for Pala Team members, as well as the general public. All tests are administered at the testing facility located adjacent to the Pala RV Resort. The testing facility is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. each day.

Appointments are not needed, but re-registration is required. Pre-registration can be completed at bit.ly/FreeCovidTestPala.

Results are available within four business days. All information is confidential. For more information about COVID-19 testing, call 760-292-6111.

Pala Casino is committed to following the guidelines and recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control for businesses. For a full list of the property updates and safety protocols at Pala Casino, visit http://www.palacasino.com.

Submitted by Pala Casino Spa Resort.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 02/03/2022 18:37