San Diego Botanic Garden celebrates love, friendship, and plants

San Diego Botanic Garden will celebrate love, friendship, and plants with "Plants & Romance Evenings" on the weekend before Valentine's Day.

ENCINITAS – San Diego Botanic Garden invites visitors to take part in a lovely mid-February evening experience, "Plants & Romance," with their Valentines, family, and friends. SDBG will open its doors from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on two nights – Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11 and 12 – for the special event.

Throughout the evening, stroll through California Gardenscapes, lit with thousands of twinkle lights, and enjoy the magic of the garden at night. Relax around the outdoor fire pits in the amphitheater while listening to a classical guitarist. Inside the Dickinson Family Education Conservatory, all visitors can sample free chocolate while learning about cacao and the process of making chocolate. Masks are required in all indoor spaces, including the conservatory.

Plants & Romance activities are designed for adult audiences; children are welcome but must be supervised at all times. Please note that the play areas of the children's gardens will not be open during the event.

Advanced purchase of timed-entry tickets is required. Prices for entrance to this evening Valentine's experience range from $18-22 for adults and $10-14 for youth (ages 3-17). Children under three years of age are free and do not require a ticket. No daytime tickets, guest passes, or free entry for members permitted.

SDBG is also offering a limited number of Sweet and Sparkling Souvenir Packages, sold separately from tickets and available as an upgrade. Each package includes the following treats:

• 2 champagne flutes with SDBG logo

• 2 glasses of sparkling wine or non-alcoholic sparkling juice

• 1 box of chocolates from Chuao Chocolatier

• 1 air plant to take home

Packages will be available for advance purchase at $60 until Monday, Feb. 7.

For more information and to purchase tickets and upgrade packages, visit https://sdbgarden.org/plants-romance.htm.

Submitted by San Diego Botanic Garden.