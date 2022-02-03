Fallbrook chamber to hold February events

Last updated 2/3/2022 at 3:10pm

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce has several events planned for February. They are:

Monday, Feb. 7 – First Monday Coffee at Chamber office, 9 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10 – SunUpper at the chamber office, hosted by Cindy Gobrecht of Mary Kay, 9 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17 – Business Member Expo at Pala Mesa Resort, 4-7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 24 – Dinner Mob at The Coal Bunker, 5 p.m.

The chamber is located at 111 S. Main Ave. For more information on the events, call 760-728-5845 or email [email protected]

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.