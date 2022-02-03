After a local overdose, Lt. Hernandez reminds the community that fentanyl is deadly

After a young person passed away from an overdose this week, Fallbrook Sheriff Substation Lt. Hernandez would like to remind the community how deadly fentanyl is. He said, "Hopefully this reminds people to keep checking on their kids and we don't have additional victims. It's sad seeing kids die from drug usage."

The drug, a synthetic opioid illegally manufactured mostly in China and Mexico, is up to 100 times stronger than morphine and is typically mixed with heroin. It takes a very small amount to kill someone.

Research suggests that the last two years including COVID lockdowns and scho...