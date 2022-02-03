Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Village News Staff 

After a local overdose, Lt. Hernandez reminds the community that fentanyl is deadly

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/5/2022 at 10:58pm

Courtesy of Fallbrook Sheriff's Department

After a young person passed away from an overdose this week, Fallbrook Sheriff Substation Lt. Hernandez would like to remind the community how deadly fentanyl is. He said, "Hopefully this reminds people to keep checking on their kids and we don't have additional victims. It's sad seeing kids die from drug usage."

The drug, a synthetic opioid illegally manufactured mostly in China and Mexico, is up to 100 times stronger than morphine and is typically mixed with heroin. It takes a very small amount to kill someone.

Research suggests that the last two years including COVID lockdowns and scho...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 02/06/2022 07:07