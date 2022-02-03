Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

All invited to Chamber Member Business Expo

 
Last updated 2/3/2022 at 3:07pm

Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Ronne Branson greets visitors to the chamber's booth at a past Business Expo.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce asks everyone to save the date for its annual Business Expo Thursday, Feb. 17 at Pala Mesa Resort from 4-7 p.m. This event is free to attend and an excellent opportunity to "Discover Your Community!" Local chamber member businesses have a lot to offer and the chamber wants to ensure that whatever residents are looking for, it can most likely be found right here.

Guests will receive information and learn about businesses in the following categories, apparel, bakery, beauty, coffee, consulting, financial services, health care, insurance, marketing, mortgage loans, nutrition, printing, real estate, roofing, senior services, solar, vocational services, winery and so much more!

Exhibitor booths are for Chamber Business members only but the event is open to the public. Details for the expo can also be found at http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org. There will be free food, a no-host bar, giveaways and more. All are invited to come with friends and colleagues to Pala Mesa Resort on Feb. 17 and "Discover Your Community!"

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

 

