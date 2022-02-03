Camp Pendleton Explosives Training Begins Today, Loud Explosions Expected

CAMP PENDLETON - Explosives training exercises beginning today at Camp Pendleton were expected to send loud explosions throughout the surrounding area over the next week.

Through Feb. 11, high-power explosives will be fired at the Marine Corps. base as part of a training exercise, according to a statement from the North County Fire Protection District.

Officials said that ``depending on atmospheric conditions,'' the sounds of explosive ``booms'' might be heard as far as 50 miles away from the base.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.