By City News Service 

Camp Pendleton Explosives Training Begins Today, Loud Explosions Expected

 
CAMP PENDLETON - Explosives training exercises beginning today at Camp Pendleton were expected to send loud explosions throughout the surrounding area over the next week.

Through Feb. 11, high-power explosives will be fired at the Marine Corps. base as part of a training exercise, according to a statement from the North County Fire Protection District.

Officials said that ``depending on atmospheric conditions,'' the sounds of explosive ``booms'' might be heard as far as 50 miles away from the base.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

 

