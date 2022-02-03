Fallbrook appears in Reader's Digest

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook is mentioned in over 10 million copies of the Reader's Digest 100th anniversary edition in a humorous submission from local author Dave Aranda-Richards in the February 2022 release.

Arenda-Richards, a human-interest story contributor to the Village News, has had four books published in the past four years, while typing with only his left index finger due to a massive hemorrhagic stroke which paralyzed the right side of his body. Before the stroke, as an ordained evangelist, he traveled across the United States for 16 years bringing to life the preaching of Charles Haddon Spurgeon, an 1800s preacher who many pastors from all denominations consider, the "Prince of Preachers," in churches and secular venues.

He now speaks on 'The gift of a Handicap.' "Before the stroke I could type 100 words per minute without an error, but never finished three books that I began. But now with only one finger and many typos I've finished four books and am writing a new one titled, 'The Importance of No.'"

Confined to a wheelchair, and limited to two hours of typing, he ministers daily to people disabled by strokes and multiple sclerosis on social media advising, "forget what might have been, trust God and work toward what still can be."