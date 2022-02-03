FPUD increases salary range for operations manager position

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Jason Cavender retired as the Fallbrook Public Utility District operations manager effective Nov. 12, and FPUD has interviewed applicants for the position. A decision to increase the salary range for the operations manager position was proposed and, Jan. 24, the FPUD board voted 5-0 to approve that increase.

“Even the bottom of this is higher than the top step before,” said FPUD General Manager Jack Bebee.

FPUD was aware of Cavender’s retirement plans and began the recruitment process for his replacement in July. The district received 19 applications and interviewed the three most highly qualified applicants with the required certifications and licenses.

“We have not been able to fill the position,” Bebee said.

The three applicants who were interviewed were not willing to accept the position at the previous salary range. FPUD’s top monthly salary had been $12,715, but a survey of other agencies indicated a market average of $15,961 per month and a market median of $16,558 per month.

FPUD staff recommended that the top salary be increased to $16,680 per month. “We generally don’t hire people at the top range,” Bebee said. “The goal is to give people room to get a raise.”

The salary range has 10 steps. The monthly salary for the lowest step was increased to $13,359.

Because only five months remain during fiscal year 2021-22, the additional salary amount will not require any adjustments to the current fiscal year budget.