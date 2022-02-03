Imprisoned woman rescued by Fallbrook Sheriff's deputies

Male captor arrested

On Friday night, Jan. 28, between 6:30 and 7 pm, Fallbrook Sheriff deputies responded to 1403 Rainbow Valley Blvd, Fallbrook, after a caller reported they could hear a female screaming and a male making threats of bodily injury. The woman was apparently being held against her will inside the house. There was also a report of a possible gunshot being heard. After the gunshot, the reporting party no longer heard the female voice.

According to Fallbrook Sheriff's Lt. Aldo Hernandez, "When deputies arrived at the location, they contacted an unidentified male and female who were inside the residence. Deputies told both the male and female to exit the residence in order to investigate further. The female stated she was unable to leave because the male had nailed the door closed. Deputies were eventually able to force the front door open and assist the female victim out of the residence. The female victim told deputies the male suspect held her inside the residence for three days and did not allow her to leave.

"She stated the male secured all windows and doors of the residence with boards and nailed them closed. During the altercation inside the residence, she sated the male suspect hit her with a liquor bottle. He also hit her in the head with his hands. When deputies rescued her from the residence, the female victim had blood on her shirt and on her hands."

Deputies attempted to have the male suspect exit the residence. According to the deputies on the scene, he was uncooperative, cursed at deputies, and threatened to kill all law enforcement on scene.

San Diego Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail (SWAT) responded to the scene and took over containment of the residence. Fallbrook Lieutenant Hernandez responded and took command of the incident and Fallbrook Detectives responded to investigate.

After several hours of negotiations and attempts to communicate with the suspect, he surrendered early in the morning and was arrested at 2:46 am on Jan. 29. The suspect, identified as Linn Williams, was arrested for 245 PC-Assault with a deadly weapon, 273.5 PC-Felony domestic violence, and 236 PC-False imprisonment.

Fallbrook Detectives obtained and served a search warrant on the property with the assistance of the on duty patrol team. Williams was booked into the Vista Detention Facility for the above mentioned charges.

