Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Serice 

Navy SEAL Candidate Dies, Another Hospitalized During Hell Week

 
Last updated 2/5/2022 at 11:27pm



CORONADO - One Navy SEAL candidate died and another was hospitalized several hours after their basic underwater demolition class completed "Hell Week,'' military officials said today.

One candidate died at Sharp Coronado Hospital on Friday and the other candidate was in stable condition at Naval Medical Center San Diego on

Saturday.

Both candidates were assigned to Naval Special Warfare Basic Training Command.

Hell Week is part of the first phase of the Navy SEAL assessment and selection pathway.

The sailors were not actively training when they reported symptoms and were taken to hospitals to receive emergency care, Navy officials said.

The cause of the candidate's death was not immediately known and was under investigation. It wasn't reported when and if they had received their COVID vaccine.

The deceased sailor's immediate family was notified and his name was being withheld until 24 hours after next-of-kin were notified in accordance with Navy policy.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

 

