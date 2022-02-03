One Killed in Three-Car Crash in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - A 59-year-old man was killed in a three-vehicle collision in San Marcos today.

The man was pulling into a traffic lane in the 400 block of North Twin Oaks Valley Road shortly before 6:30 a.m. when a northbound 1999 Toyota

4Runner sport utility vehicle struck his 2001 Honda Civic, sending it crashing into a late-model BMW 328i, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's

Department.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending family notification.

The other two drivers involved in the collision were unhurt, sheriff's Sgt. Charles Morreale said.

It was not immediately clear who was at fault for the fatal wreck, which forced a several-hour closure of the street in the area.

