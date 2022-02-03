Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Police search For missing woman in Oceanside

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/5/2022 at 8:44am

Courtesy photo

Sara Celeste Otero, 28, is missing from her mother's Oceanside home. Sara Celeste Otero, 28, was described by the Oceanside Police Department as a white woman, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds.

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - Authorities asked for the public's help today in finding a woman who went missing and may be at risk in Oceanside.

Sara Celeste Otero, 28, was described by the Oceanside Police Department as a white woman, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds. In a

photo provided by police, she is wearing glasses and has brown hair with blonde highlights. According to police, she was last seen around 8:40 a.m. driving a charcoal gray Subaru Outback with license plate 7GAB955 in the 1800 block of Aldernay Court.

Anyone with information on Otero's location was asked to call the OPD at 760-435-4900.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 02/05/2022 19:58