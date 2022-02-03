Rotary new members
Last updated 2/3/2022 at 3:09pm
FALLBROOK – To kick off the new year, the Fallbrook Village Rotary has announced that it inducted three new members to the club. Those members are Jon Dickson who was sponsored by Sherri Trombetta; Cindy Gobrecht, sponsored by Jen Weeks; and Jim Grimard, sponsored by Don Weeks.
Fallbrook Village Rotary is a nonprofit organization and donates most of its proceeds to local charities. They meet Tuesdays at noon at 127 W. Social House or on zoom. To join them for lunch, visit http://www.fallbrookvillagerotary.com.
Submitted by Fallbrook Village Rotary.
Reader Comments(0)