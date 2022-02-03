Rotary new members

Fallbrook Village Rotary President Don Weeks, left, presents a certificate of membership to new member Jon Dickson who is a Edward Jones Financial Advisor.

FALLBROOK – To kick off the new year, the Fallbrook Village Rotary has announced that it inducted three new members to the club. Those members are Jon Dickson who was sponsored by Sherri Trombetta; Cindy Gobrecht, sponsored by Jen Weeks; and Jim Grimard, sponsored by Don Weeks.

Fallbrook Village Rotary is a nonprofit organization and donates most of its proceeds to local charities. They meet Tuesdays at noon at 127 W. Social House or on zoom. To join them for lunch, visit http://www.fallbrookvillagerotary.com.

Submitted by Fallbrook Village Rotary.