Sheriff's Dept asking for public's help to identify suspected armed robber

Two Fallbrook businesses were robbed by an armed masked bandit. The first was a T-Mobile, last Friday, Feb. 4, in the early evening, at 840 S. Main Avenue. The next evening, Saturday, Feb. 5, possibly the same bandit, robbed the C&C Discount clothing store. It is assumed that the bandit was on foot. "In both cases, over $400 in cash was stolen from the respective businesses' cash registers," said Detective Steve Ashkar. In both robberies, the suspect showed a handgun to the clerk, according to Fallbrook Sheriff Detective Steven Ashkar.

Courtesy Fallbrook Sheriff's Department This suspect's picture was taken from C and C Discount Clothing in downtown Fallbrook .

Det. Ashkar said, "Surveillance footage in each case revealed the suspects to have similar appearances despite their different clothing. The suspect may be Caucasian or Hispanic. The tactics used by the suspect in each case were also very similar. This leads to the conclusion that one suspect may be responsible for both crimes."

The Sheriff's Department is asking if anyone saw this suspect walking in town around the time of the robberies. They are also requesting assistance from the public in identifying the suspect (or suspects). The Point of Contact will be Detective Steve Ashkar at 760-451-3111 and [email protected]