South Mission reopens after pole replacement

Part of South Mission Road was completely closed to through traffic all day Thursday, Feb. 3, and a good part of Friday, Feb. 4. The closure was just north of Green Canyon on the southbound side and just north of Via Encinas on the northbound side. An area resident said, "We occasionally see traffic diverted into our residential area, but this incident ran all day and well into the night."

The closure began in the early morning hours Thursday and was reportedly scheduled to end at 5 p.m. according to a ham radio report. SDG&E was replacing a power pole and had signs up the day before warni...