UPDATE: Oceanside woman's body reported found

Sara Celeste Otero's body was found at the base of some cliffs near Camp Pendleton on Tuesday, Feb. 8th at about 4 pm. She was missing from her mother's Oceanside home.

The body of the missing Oceanside woman, Sara Celeste Otero, age 28, was reported to be found by law enforcement, Feb. 8 near Camp Pendleton.

At about 3 pm Tuesday, Oceanside police reportedly found Otero's Subaru Outback at Vista View Point parking lot. Her body was then found at 4:08 pm Tuesday at the base of the cliff in a restricted area just west of Camp Pendleton. Foul play is not suspected.

Police search For missing woman in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - Authorities asked for the public's help today in finding a woman who went missing and may be at risk in Oceanside.

photo provided by police, she is wearing glasses and has brown hair with blonde highlights. According to police, she was last seen around 8:40 a.m. driving a charcoal gray Subaru Outback with license plate 7GAB955 in the 1800 block of Aldernay Court.

Anyone with information on Otero's location was asked to call the OPD at 760-435-4900.

