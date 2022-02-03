A heads up on telephone line repairs

Over the past week or so, we have experienced five AT&T landline telephone outages at our home in Fallbrook. The fifth outage occurred this morning, Friday, Jan. 28. No dial tone on either of our two telephone lines. In each previous case, AT&T said it was their fault, not ours.

We were first told by AT&T that there was a bad “line card” that took out six lines, then later told that many more lines were impacted by other equipment problems at a distance, so the scope of the ongoing problem is unknown.

We live near the corner of Alta Vista & Winterwarm in “south central” Fallbrook. To use phone company vernacular, our two POTS lines (Plain Old Telephone Service lines) are currently dead. Callers receive a busy signal when they try to reach us.

I found it difficult to find AT&T’s repair number on the web. Obviously 611 won’t work from our landline phones since they are dead. Turns out that dialing 611 from a cellphone will only allow you to report cellphone problems. Here is the best AT&T landline repair number that I’ve been given so far: 800-246-8464. Trouble reports can also be filed via the web at http://att.com/repair.

Bob Gonsett