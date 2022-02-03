Re: Re: 'It cleans below the gum line' [Village News, Benson Letter, 1/27/22]

My, such outrage! Misplaced, of course. Yes, there are many people struggling to make ends meet, and some live in Fallbrook. But the majority here are able to pay their bills and still have discretionary funds to pay for at least some of their wants. And it is those to whom I speak. I certainly wasn’t proposing that anyone sell their first-born in order to buy a water flosser.

Concerning the “brilliant” letter by Myers: I failed to see any luster. He said he deals only in facts. But he also said “The CDC will not address immunity gained by contracting the disease and therefore being more immune for the future than anyone who has taken any number of vaccination shots.” Wrong! The CDC said this: “Fact: Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is a safer and more dependable way to build immunity to COVID-19 than getting sick with COVID-19. Search on: “Myths and facts about covid-19 CDC”

Myers also said, while speaking of the CDC, that two officials resigned. They actually were with the FDA. An FDA spokesperson said. “FDA has and will continue to make regulatory decisions. And the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory committee] will continue to make clinical recommendations.” (Politico) In other words, the CDC seeks the ideal: the FDA works to find the best possible implementation at that time. An engineer should know that trade-offs have to be made all the time.

Regarding his position on abortion: it’s true, abortion isn’t mentioned in the U.S. Constitution: in fact there is a whole host of items not mentioned that affect the general welfare of this great country of ours.

And as far as Maynard is concerned, I remember his word pictures, beautifully phrased, just not grounded in reality.

