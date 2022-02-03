California enhances MyShake app with new features, expands reach

SACRAMENTO – Building upon the success of California’s first-in-the-nation earthquake alert system, Governor Gavin Newsom has announced new functionality within the MyShake app to better serve Californians and keep surrounding communities safe.

HomeBase update

The MyShake app, funded by the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and developed by the UC Berkeley Seismology Lab, has launched its newest enhancement called HomeBase.

It allows users to set a default location where they can receive earthquake early warning alerts, even if location services are temporarily down...