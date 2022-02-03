Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

SDG&E and Sumitomo Electric complete zero-emissions microgrid pilot project, helping advance California's climate goals

 
Last updated 2/3/2022 at 12:27pm

Part of the microgrid can power over 60 customers for over five hours, and the power can be extended to greater lengths. Village News/Courtesy photo

SAN DIEGO – In support of California's goals for 100% carbon-free electricity, grid reliability and climate resilience, San Diego Gas & Electric and Sumitomo Electric undertook and successfully completed a zero-emissions microgrid pilot project using a vanadium redox flow battery – the first of its kind to be connected to the state's energy market in 2018.

Developing zero-emissions microgrids powered with long-duration energy storage has become a top priority for California, as growing wildfire risks have led to more frequent use of Public Safety Power Shutoffs. Microgrids are mini...



