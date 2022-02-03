SDG&E and Sumitomo Electric complete zero-emissions microgrid pilot project, helping advance California's climate goals

Part of the microgrid can power over 60 customers for over five hours, and the power can be extended to greater lengths. Village News/Courtesy photo

SAN DIEGO – In support of California's goals for 100% carbon-free electricity, grid reliability and climate resilience, San Diego Gas & Electric and Sumitomo Electric undertook and successfully completed a zero-emissions microgrid pilot project using a vanadium redox flow battery – the first of its kind to be connected to the state's energy market in 2018.

Developing zero-emissions microgrids powered with long-duration energy storage has become a top priority for California, as growing wildfire risks have led to more frequent use of Public Safety Power Shutoffs. Microgrids are mini...