Brockson, Aguila win divisions at Cougar Classic

Warriors third as team

The Fallbrook High wrestling team displays its third place trophy after the 2022 Escondido Cougar Classic, Jan. 29. Village News/Cristian Vera photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School wrestlers Nick Brockson and Ethan Aguila won weight class championships at the 2022 Escondido Cougar Classic which was held Jan. 29 at Escondido High School while Fallbrook finished third in the team standings.

The tournament championship was the first ever for Brockson and the second of the season for Aguila, who also won his weight class at the Carter Classic tournament Nov. 20 in Rialto. The third-place team finish was the highest for Fallbrook this season.

"It was a good one," said Fallbrook coach Cristian Vera.

Brockson is a sopho...