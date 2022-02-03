Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Brockson, Aguila win divisions at Cougar Classic

Warriors third as team

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/3/2022 at 3:32pm

The Fallbrook High wrestling team displays its third place trophy after the 2022 Escondido Cougar Classic, Jan. 29. Village News/Cristian Vera photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School wrestlers Nick Brockson and Ethan Aguila won weight class championships at the 2022 Escondido Cougar Classic which was held Jan. 29 at Escondido High School while Fallbrook finished third in the team standings.

The tournament championship was the first ever for Brockson and the second of the season for Aguila, who also won his weight class at the Carter Classic tournament Nov. 20 in Rialto. The third-place team finish was the highest for Fallbrook this season.

"It was a good one," said Fallbrook coach Cristian Vera.

Brockson is a sopho...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021