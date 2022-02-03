Fallbrook Girls Rugby Club dominates SoCal

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Girls Rugby Club continues to dominate Southern California Girls High School Division 1 and Open Divisions. The Division I team finished Week 3 of competition building upon their undefeated streak at 10-0 for the season.

The FGRC team is led by Captains Tiahna Padilla and Jordan Duncan. The Div. I team continues its defensive dominance as no team has found a way to break into the try zone this season. In week 3, all positions and players found ways to score in games against the very well coached Rancho Bernardo and Poway High School Teams.