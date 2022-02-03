Legionnaires split first two league basketball games

Â

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Bonsall High Schoolâ€™s basketball team was undefeated in Sierra League play during the 2020-21 season but has been moved to the Patriot League, and the Legionnaires split their first two league games of 2021-22.

Southern California Yeshiva obtained an 81-56 victory Jan. 18 in Bonsall. The Legionnairesâ€™ Jan. 20 home game against Health Sciences was a 77-37 Bonsall victory which gave the team an overall record of 5-6 along with the 1-1 league mark.

Castle Park made the trip from Chula Vista to Bonsall for a Jan. 4 game the Trojans won by a 74-52 margin. â€...