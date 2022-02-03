Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Sandoval wins Parker 250

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/3/2022 at 3:34pm

Village News/GETSOMEphoto

Mikey Sandoval and Austyn Rodriguez hold their first place prize for winning the Pro Naturally Aspirated class at the Parker 250 off-road competition Jan. 8.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Lifelong Fallbrook resident Mikey Sandoval won the Pro Naturally Aspirated class at the Parker 250 off-road competition Jan. 8.

Sandoval and co-driver Austyn Rodriguez of Bonsall completed their two 125-mile loops in 4:41:09.933. Arizona driver Robert Van Beekum had the second-place time of 4:46:11.831. The third-place team, Josh Row and Preston Axford of Lakeside, completed the course in 4:46:39.419. Dallas Gonzalez of Arizona and Tyler Hall of Nevada took fourth place with a time of 4:48:56.928.

"It was great. It's been a while since I've won a big race,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 02/03/2022 17:45