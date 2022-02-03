Sandoval wins Parker 250

Mikey Sandoval and Austyn Rodriguez hold their first place prize for winning the Pro Naturally Aspirated class at the Parker 250 off-road competition Jan. 8.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Lifelong Fallbrook resident Mikey Sandoval won the Pro Naturally Aspirated class at the Parker 250 off-road competition Jan. 8.

Sandoval and co-driver Austyn Rodriguez of Bonsall completed their two 125-mile loops in 4:41:09.933. Arizona driver Robert Van Beekum had the second-place time of 4:46:11.831. The third-place team, Josh Row and Preston Axford of Lakeside, completed the course in 4:46:39.419. Dallas Gonzalez of Arizona and Tyler Hall of Nevada took fourth place with a time of 4:48:56.928.

"It was great. It's been a while since I've won a big race,...