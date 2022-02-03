Warriors begin quest for new football coach

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School has begun the search for a new head football coach.

Troy Everhart, who coached the Warriors for the past three seasons, accepted a position as head coach at Troy High School in Troy, Ohio. Everhart had been a head coach in Ohio for 14 years before accepting the Fallbrook position.

“This is a personal choice based upon the mandates that all educators in California will be facing next fall. This has nothing to do with Fallbrook Union High School District or the outstanding young men and women who I have been fortunate to have served ov...