Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Warriors begin quest for new football coach

 
Last updated 2/3/2022 at 3:31pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School has begun the search for a new head football coach.

Troy Everhart, who coached the Warriors for the past three seasons, accepted a position as head coach at Troy High School in Troy, Ohio. Everhart had been a head coach in Ohio for 14 years before accepting the Fallbrook position.

“This is a personal choice based upon the mandates that all educators in California will be facing next fall. This has nothing to do with Fallbrook Union High School District or the outstanding young men and women who I have been fortunate to have served ov...



Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

