29.8% of California homes still have a landline

SAN DIEGO – There are few consumer products as ubiquitous as the mobile phone. According to Pew Research Center, more than 97% of adults own some type of mobile device and more than 85% own a smartphone. As mobile phones have exploded in popularity over the past three decades, landline phone ownership has declined sharply.

According to data from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, the percentage of households with only a landline (and no wireless) was 15.5% in early 2009, while the share of households with both a landline and wireless was nearly 60%. Over the next 10 years,...