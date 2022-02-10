Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

29.8% of California homes still have a landline

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/11/2022 at 3:15pm



SAN DIEGO – There are few consumer products as ubiquitous as the mobile phone. According to Pew Research Center, more than 97% of adults own some type of mobile device and more than 85% own a smartphone. As mobile phones have exploded in popularity over the past three decades, landline phone ownership has declined sharply.

According to data from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, the percentage of households with only a landline (and no wireless) was 15.5% in early 2009, while the share of households with both a landline and wireless was nearly 60%. Over the next 10 years,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 02/11/2022 15:45