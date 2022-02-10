Camp Pendleton receives Beam electric vehicle charging units

A Beam electric vehicle charger operated by Marine Corps Installations West's South West Region Fleet Transportation office sits in a parking lot in the 14 Area of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Jan. 12. The SWRFT office recently acquired the solar-powered charging stations to test with their fleet of government vehicles on several installations in the region. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Shaina Jupiter

Lance Cpl. Shaina Jupiter

Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

The Marine Corps is moving toward increasing the use of electric vehicles to help reduce emissions and make the service more environmentally friendly, while simultaneously strengthening operational capabilities.

As part of that move, Marine Corps Installations West's South West Region Fleet Transportation office recently received Beam solar-powered electric vehicle chargers to test for use with their fleet of government vehicles aboard several installations. The SWRFT office, who is responsible for overseeing and providing transpo...