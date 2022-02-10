Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Camp Pendleton receives Beam electric vehicle charging units

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/11/2022 at 3:17pm

A Beam electric vehicle charger operated by Marine Corps Installations West's South West Region Fleet Transportation office sits in a parking lot in the 14 Area of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Jan. 12. The SWRFT office recently acquired the solar-powered charging stations to test with their fleet of government vehicles on several installations in the region. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Shaina Jupiter

Lance Cpl. Shaina Jupiter

Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

The Marine Corps is moving toward increasing the use of electric vehicles to help reduce emissions and make the service more environmentally friendly, while simultaneously strengthening operational capabilities.

As part of that move, Marine Corps Installations West's South West Region Fleet Transportation office recently received Beam solar-powered electric vehicle chargers to test for use with their fleet of government vehicles aboard several installations. The SWRFT office, who is responsible for overseeing and providing transpo...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 02/11/2022 15:46