Correction

 
Last updated 2/11/2022 at 3:22pm



A story in the Jan. 27 issue of the Village News, “Vaccine mandates may be opposed by FUHSD,” contained an indirect quote from Diane Summers, vice president of the board. The story said she asked the board to consider a “resolution” about parents being opposed to vaccine and mask mandates at a future meeting. In review, she in fact asked that a “letter” be considered.

The direct quote from the district’s recording: “I would like to have an information item considering writing some type of a letter that the parents would like, as long as our attorney approves it.”

Parents have asked about a resolution that other districts in the state have approved, but Summers said “letter” in her statement. Village News regrets the error.

 

