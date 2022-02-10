Fallbrook Band to march in Disneyland Parade Feb. 18

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School Marching Warriors will be in the Disney spotlight Friday, Feb. 18, when they march down the iconic Main Street parade route at Disneyland.

The students are led by Band Director Derek Lee, who said, "Fallbrook has a longstanding tradition of excellence that we have taken to Disneyland since the days of Bud Roberds and Marc Davis, and we are proud to continue that tradition in our return to live music in 2022."

This unique experience is made possible through the dedication of the band and color guard students, and the generous donations of the Fallbrook community. The Marching Warriors are so grateful for Fallbrook's ongoing support of the band program. Anyone who would like to make a donation toward these hardworking students can visit http://www.fhswarriormusic.org/support.

Submitted by the Fallbrook High School Marching Warriors.