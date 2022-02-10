Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Band to march in Disneyland Parade Feb. 18

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/11/2022 at 1:25pm

The Fallbrook Marching Warriors are continuing a tradition of marching in the Main Street parade at Disneyland. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School Marching Warriors will be in the Disney spotlight Friday, Feb. 18, when they march down the iconic Main Street parade route at Disneyland.

The students are led by Band Director Derek Lee, who said, "Fallbrook has a longstanding tradition of excellence that we have taken to Disneyland since the days of Bud Roberds and Marc Davis, and we are proud to continue that tradition in our return to live music in 2022."

This unique experience is made possible through the dedication of the band and color guard students, and the generous donations of the Fallbrook community. The Marching Warriors are so grateful for Fallbrook's ongoing support of the band program. Anyone who would like to make a donation toward these hardworking students can visit http://www.fhswarriormusic.org/support.

Submitted by the Fallbrook High School Marching Warriors.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 02/11/2022 15:51