FHS teachers report about special assignments

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Three Fallbrook High School teachers – Omar Muro, Virgilio Meo and Pauline Woolson – made presentations to the school board at the Jan. 24 meeting of the Fallbrook Union High School District.

Each of the teachers are part of the Teacher on Special Assignment program at the school.

Muro’s assignment is the Multi-Tiered System of Support, with a focus on helping new teachers. Part of that involves reading the book “Grading for Equity” by Joe Feldman. He conducts discussion meetings with teachers and advocates for “self-analysis of assets ba...