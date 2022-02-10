Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FHS teachers report about special assignments

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/11/2022 at 1:34pm



Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Three Fallbrook High School teachers – Omar Muro, Virgilio Meo and Pauline Woolson – made presentations to the school board at the Jan. 24 meeting of the Fallbrook Union High School District.

Each of the teachers are part of the Teacher on Special Assignment program at the school.

Muro’s assignment is the Multi-Tiered System of Support, with a focus on helping new teachers. Part of that involves reading the book “Grading for Equity” by Joe Feldman. He conducts discussion meetings with teachers and advocates for “self-analysis of assets ba...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 02/11/2022 15:53