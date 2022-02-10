We are extremely saddened to announce the unexpected passing of Oscar Duayne Ledesma at the age of 17. He was born July 28, 2004, and passed away Feb. 4, 2022. Oscar was a Senior at Fallbrook High School, Class of 2022.

Oscar was passionate about basketball and showing livestock. He was involved in 4-H and FFA for the past seven years. He was planning on going to Palomar College after graduating high school.

He was loved by his friends for joking and always wanting to have fun. Our son's life was cut short, but the impression he left on the lives of others will never be forgotten.

Oscar will live in the memories of his family forever and will be missed more than words could ever describe.

Oscar is survived by his parents, Rocky Morris and Daniel Ledesma and his younger brother Alan Morris (12).

Family and friends may gather at SonRise Christian Fellowship, 463 S. Stage Coach Lane, Fallbrook, on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. for viewing followed by memorial services to begin at 11:30 a.m.