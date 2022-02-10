Rainbow MWD approves Resolution of Necessity for Hutton Pump Station easement

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Rainbow Municipal Water District adopted a Resolution of Necessity for a Camino Del Cielo property.

A 4-0 Rainbow board vote Jan. 25, with Michael Mack abstaining, adopted the Resolution of Necessity to acquire the necessary easements for construction and operation of the Hutton Pump Station, authorized Rainbow general manager Tom Kennedy to proceed with any necessary eminent domain filings and proceedings, and found that the eminent domain process is categorically exempt from California Environmental Quality Act review.

“This action taken by the boar...