Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Supervisors given update on additional Heli-Hydrant feasibility

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/11/2022 at 3:14pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Correspondent

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors received a report on the feasibility of placing additional Heli-Hydrant water tanks in San Diego County.

The supervisors’ 5-0 vote Jan. 25 approved the report on the feasibility of additional Heli-Hydrants. Several locations were identified, and additional planning and outreach were also addressed.

“I certainly appreciate this work and look forward to continued movement on this topic,” said Board of Supervisors chair Nathan Fletcher.

“I’m very excited to move forward and launch additional Heli-Hydrant...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 02/11/2022 15:45