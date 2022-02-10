Supervisors given update on additional Heli-Hydrant feasibility

Joe Naiman

Village News Correspondent

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors received a report on the feasibility of placing additional Heli-Hydrant water tanks in San Diego County.

The supervisors’ 5-0 vote Jan. 25 approved the report on the feasibility of additional Heli-Hydrants. Several locations were identified, and additional planning and outreach were also addressed.

“I certainly appreciate this work and look forward to continued movement on this topic,” said Board of Supervisors chair Nathan Fletcher.

“I’m very excited to move forward and launch additional Heli-Hydrant...