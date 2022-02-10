Vallecitos begins reading programs

Vallecitos Elementary School first grader Carlos Hernandez reads a book with Everyone A Reader volunteer Sally DiVecchio. Everyone A Reader is a program where volunteers help students better their reading comprehension. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Chloe Shaver

Writer Intern

Vallecitos Elementary school has reintroduced the Everyone a Reader program, which was put on hold in March 2020 due to virtual learning and Covid concerns. The program supports students who need support in reading and reading comprehension. Additionally, the district is working with FootSteps2Brilliance to increase access to reading for all Rainbow children through their app.

Currently, the Everyone a Reader program has partnered eight volunteers with five first grade students, all of whom are learning English as a second language. These students are chosen by...