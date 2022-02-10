Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Young artists' work featured at the library

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/11/2022 at 1:27pm

Katelyn Mathewson stands with a display of 14 of her artworks produced over the years at the Fallbrook School of the Arts.

FALLBROOK – A new exhibit of young artists' work is up for viewing in the Homework Center of the Fallbrook Public Library. These artists have studied in Art Expressions classes with Marilee Ragland at the Fallbrook School of the Arts.

Katelyn Mathewson took her first class at the Fallbrook School of the Arts when she was in Kindergarten. At that time she won first place in the Junior Wildlife Art Show for her pastel drawing of a duck swimming in a pond. Since that time she has won many more awards for her outstanding artwork. It is her goal to become a professional artist. She is now a s...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021