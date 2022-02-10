Young artists' work featured at the library

Katelyn Mathewson stands with a display of 14 of her artworks produced over the years at the Fallbrook School of the Arts.

FALLBROOK – A new exhibit of young artists' work is up for viewing in the Homework Center of the Fallbrook Public Library. These artists have studied in Art Expressions classes with Marilee Ragland at the Fallbrook School of the Arts.

Katelyn Mathewson took her first class at the Fallbrook School of the Arts when she was in Kindergarten. At that time she won first place in the Junior Wildlife Art Show for her pastel drawing of a duck swimming in a pond. Since that time she has won many more awards for her outstanding artwork. It is her goal to become a professional artist. She is now a s...