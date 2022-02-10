County library offers half-price museum passes for February
Last updated 2/11/2022 at 1:44pm
Yvette Urrea Moe
County of San Diego Communications Office
Explore the fun of more than 45 San Diego museums and all the arts, history and culture they contain for half the price in February. And, "check it out," passes to get the museum discount are available at all public libraries in San Diego County, including 33 county library branches.
As part of San Diego Museum Month, participating museums will give anyone with a pass 50% off the regular cost of admission.
If you appreciate old maritime vessels, sea life, art, even comic art, music, history, gardens, cars, trains or archeology, t...
Reader Comments(0)