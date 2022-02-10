Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

County library offers half-price museum passes for February

 
Last updated 2/11/2022 at 1:44pm

All public libraries in San Diego County are offering half-price museum passes, usable for the month of February. Village News/Courtesy photo

Yvette Urrea Moe

County of San Diego Communications Office

Explore the fun of more than 45 San Diego museums and all the arts, history and culture they contain for half the price in February. And, "check it out," passes to get the museum discount are available at all public libraries in San Diego County, including 33 county library branches.

As part of San Diego Museum Month, participating museums will give anyone with a pass 50% off the regular cost of admission.

If you appreciate old maritime vessels, sea life, art, even comic art, music, history, gardens, cars, trains or archeology, t...



