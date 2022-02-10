Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FAA February workshop to feature impressionistic art

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/11/2022 at 1:50pm

CharCee Colosia is the guest artist for the FAA's February meeting.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Art Association's Gallery has moved to 300 N. Brandon Road, in the Old Town Fallbrook complex. The new location will provide more space to display members' art in monthly shows and special events.

FAA general member meetings are held each month at the Fallbrook Women's Club, 238 W. Mission Road. General meetings are always free and open to the public, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Same day workshops start at 1 p.m.

On Feb. 19, Fallbrook Art Association will welcome CharCee (Charlotte) Colosia. A local artist, Colosia has been painting in North County for 40+ years. She enjo...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021