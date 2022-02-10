FAA February workshop to feature impressionistic art

CharCee Colosia is the guest artist for the FAA's February meeting.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Art Association's Gallery has moved to 300 N. Brandon Road, in the Old Town Fallbrook complex. The new location will provide more space to display members' art in monthly shows and special events.

FAA general member meetings are held each month at the Fallbrook Women's Club, 238 W. Mission Road. General meetings are always free and open to the public, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Same day workshops start at 1 p.m.

On Feb. 19, Fallbrook Art Association will welcome CharCee (Charlotte) Colosia. A local artist, Colosia has been painting in North County for 40+ years. She enjo...